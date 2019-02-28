TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Leandra's Law arrest on Long Island Expressway

Karlita Rojas-Reyes, 27, of Brentwood, and her 9-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after the crash, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Brentwood woman who was driving drunk with her 9-year-old daughter in the car when she crashed into a median wall on the Long Island Expressway was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said Thursday. 

Karlita Rojas-Reyes, 27, also was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. Leandra’s Law makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a child 15 or younger inside the vehicle. 

Rojas-Reyes, driving a 2004 Acura, was heading east on the LIE in Melville when she lost control and crashed into the median wall at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, just east of Exit 49, police said.

She and her daughter were taken to Huntington Hospital in Huntington and treated for minor injuries, police said. The 9-year-old girl was released to her grandfather.

Rojas-Reyes is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

To celebrate what would have been Dr. Seuss' Free Dr. Seuss activities offered at LI stores
Michael Cohen testifies Wednesday before the House Oversight 1600: Cohen torches Trump, signals more heat is coming
LIRR commuters at the Babylon train station on LIRR: Limited service on branches affected by crash
A snowy glaze coats Mill Road in Yaphank Forecast: Overnight snow 'enough to be a nuisance'
A photograph taken Tuesday night by Newsday reporter On board the train: 'Everything came to a stop'
This Selden home is listed for $199,999. 812-square-foot LI home lists for $199,999