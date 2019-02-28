A Brentwood woman who was driving drunk with her 9-year-old daughter in the car when she crashed into a median wall on the Long Island Expressway was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said Thursday.

Karlita Rojas-Reyes, 27, also was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. Leandra’s Law makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a child 15 or younger inside the vehicle.

Rojas-Reyes, driving a 2004 Acura, was heading east on the LIE in Melville when she lost control and crashed into the median wall at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, just east of Exit 49, police said.

She and her daughter were taken to Huntington Hospital in Huntington and treated for minor injuries, police said. The 9-year-old girl was released to her grandfather.

Rojas-Reyes is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.