Police: Leandra’s Law arrest after Southern State Parkway crash

With 11-year-old in car, driver hits guardrail, turns out to be operating with BAC more than three times the legal threshold, State Police say.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A West Babylon man was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after police said he crashed his car into a guardrail on the Southern State Parkway with an 11-year-old child in the vehicle.

The child, whose relationship to the driver was not disclosed, was not injured — and was released to his mother.

The driver, Karl Lottman, 39, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other “related charges,” according to State Police. He faces arraignment Monday, police said.

Police said a chemical test revealed Lottman had a blood alcohol content of .27 percent, more than three times the legal threshold of .08.

Police said a 911 caller reported Lottman was “driving erratically” on the parkway and that his vehicle had struck a guardrail. A trooper then stopped the vehicle near Route 110 in North Amityville.

