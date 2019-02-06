A Queens man driving a minivan without headlights was arrested early Wednesday on Old Country Road in Westbury for violating Leandra's Law as he was not only intoxicated but traveling with three children, Nassau police said.

In addition to the felony of aggravated driving while intoxicated, which applies when any passengers are 15 or younger, Marshall McDermott, 29, was charged with misdemeanors endangering the welfare of a child, having inadequate lights, and license plate missing or displayed improperly, police said.

The children with McDermott in the 2008 Chrysler when police stopped the vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. were 2, 6 and 11, police said, adding they were released to their mother.

McDermott was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was being held on $1,500 bond or cash and was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.