New legislation proposed Monday by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas would more broadly criminalize threats of mass violence against schools and religious institutions, closing a loophole in state law that forces prosecutors to prove the conduct constitutes a terroristic act.

The bill, which has been introduced by state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Christine Pellegrino (D-West Islip), would create the misdemeanor charge of “making a threat of mass harm” that would be punishable by a year in jail.

The measure also would create an elevated felony charge of “aggravated threat of mass harm,” punishable by up to 4 years in prison, for individuals who make an overt act to follow through on the threat, including compiling a target list, drafting a plan and acquiring weapons, officials said.

At a news conference Monday in Mineola, Singas said the bill would eliminate the need for prosecutors to prove that threats against schools, churches, malls or other mass gatherings constitute an imminent terroristic act meant to intimidate certain populations.

Prosecutors, Singas said, are often left with no choice but to charge a suspect threatening mass harm with the post-Sept. 11 law of “making a terroristic threat” which is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

“A threat is a threat,” Singas said, “and we need to hold those who make them accountable for their words and the very serious consequences that accompany them,” including tens of thousands of dollars in manpower hours wasted by law enforcement.

Singas said threats of mass violence have escalated nationwide since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead but that her office has been unable to bring charges against some individuals who have made threats against schools and churches because of gaps in state law.

The legislation was prompted by a May 2017 decision by a state appellate court that dismissed an indictment by Singas’ office against Brian Hulsen, a custodian at an East Norwich school who prosecutors said threatened to “Columbine” his workplace — a reference to the 1999 Colorado school massacre that left 13 dead and 21 injured.

Hulsen, of Bethpage, was arrested in 2015 and charged with making a terroristic threat after a faculty member at the James H. Vernon School heard him make a verbal threat toward another teacher and against the school, authorities said. Hulsen also mimed shooting a firearm while imitating gun noises, police said.

The Appellate Division’s Second Department found the charge risked trivializing the meaning of terrorism and that there was no imminent risk that Hulsen would follow through on his threat. The charge was dismissed and Hulsen is seeking the return of several firearms seized by authorities, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, prosecutors said.

“The fact that someone can say they want to ‘Columbine’ a school and yet law enforcement is powerless to respond is absolutely unacceptable and after Parkland it’s beyond unthinkable,” Kaminsky said. “Our laws need to catch up and allow law enforcement to have the tools that are needed to address threats.”

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.