A Uniondale man faces an assault charge after he cut another man on the neck with a “sharp object,” Nassau County police said.

Authorities said Edwin Gonzalez, 23, went to a 24-year-old man’s home at 11 p.m. Friday in Levittown, where an argument turned into a fight. Police said Gonzalez struck the man in the neck with an “unknown sharp object,” then fled the scene.

Police said Gonzalez fled on foot and left his vehicle behind. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for a lacerated artery, police said

After an investigation, police arrested Gonzalez on Saturday morning in East Meadow. He has been charged with second-degree assault and was awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.