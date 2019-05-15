TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Levittown man arrested after fireworks blaze damages houses, police say

A boy set off fireworks in the man's backyard and damaged his house and a neighbor's, police said.

Damage is visible on the back of a

Damage is visible on the back of a house on Blacksmith Road in Levittown on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Levittown man and a boy were arrested Tuesday after the teen set off fireworks in the man’s backyard and caused considerable damage to two houses, police said.

Simarjit Singh, 29, of Blacksmith Road, was charged with unlawful selling and storage of fireworks, Nassau County police said. He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to court records, and was being held on $10,000 bond or cash bail.

He is due back in court on Friday but it was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

The boy, 13, whose name was withheld by police because he is a juvenile, was charged with fourth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said. The teen was issued a ticket and ordered to appear before a Family Court judge.

It is not known what the boy's relationship is to Singh. No defense attorney information was available for Singh.

Police went to Singh's residence in response to a call about a house fire that occurred at about 4:20 p.m., they said. The police arson and bomb squad investigated, and police concluded that sparks from the fireworks ignited the fire.

“The house caught on fire,” a police department spokeswoman said. “It looks like there was extensive damage to the house.”

She said the fire spread and also caused considerable damage to a neighbor’s house.

No one was injured, including the boy, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Contractors work overnight at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search