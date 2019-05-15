A Levittown man and a boy were arrested Tuesday after the teen set off fireworks in the man’s backyard and caused considerable damage to two houses, police said.

Simarjit Singh, 29, of Blacksmith Road, was charged with unlawful selling and storage of fireworks, Nassau County police said. He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to court records, and was being held on $10,000 bond or cash bail.

He is due back in court on Friday but it was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

The boy, 13, whose name was withheld by police because he is a juvenile, was charged with fourth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said. The teen was issued a ticket and ordered to appear before a Family Court judge.

It is not known what the boy's relationship is to Singh. No defense attorney information was available for Singh.

Police went to Singh's residence in response to a call about a house fire that occurred at about 4:20 p.m., they said. The police arson and bomb squad investigated, and police concluded that sparks from the fireworks ignited the fire.

“The house caught on fire,” a police department spokeswoman said. “It looks like there was extensive damage to the house.”

She said the fire spread and also caused considerable damage to a neighbor’s house.

No one was injured, including the boy, police said.