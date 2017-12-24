The suspect in a fatal Nov. 9 hit-and-run dragged an Adelphi College honors stufdent through a parking lot before she fell and he ran her over, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Sunday.

Daniel Coppolo of Deer Park then fled the scene, driving the wrong way on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, Singas said during a news conference at Nassau Police headquarters.

Coppolo, 31, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment in the incident that left Tanjarit Parmar, 18, dead.

“An innocent young woman lost her life and the future was stolen from her and her family,” Singas said.

Coppolo pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.

Judge Eileen Goggin set bail at $1 million bond or $600,000 cash, more than the prosecutors had asked for, citing previous contacts with police and the seriousness of the charges.

Parmar’s parents attended the arraignment but did not speak, referring questions to their attorney, Brian R. Gunn of Garden City.

“The family is looking for closure and justice,” Gunn said. “They want this defendant held accountable for his actions. He caused the death of their daughter.”

At least part of the crash was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Family members and police have said Parmar was on the phone with her mother after the crash and was walking toward the pickup when she was hit. She cried out, “Oh no, stop!” and the phone call with her mother was disconnected, family members said.

Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at the news conference that Coppolo was pulling onto Hempstead Turnpike when he got into a fender bender within Parmar, who was driving a Jeep.

Both drivers pulled into a parking lot. Parmar was on the phone with her mother when she approached Coppolo’s pickup to exchange insurance information.

Parmar was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died hours later from severe head injuries, officials said.

Parmar was an honors dental student at Adelphi who was days away from her 19th birthday and in her second year of the dental program.

Coppolo faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of the charges, Singas said at the news conference. He was arrested last year on a charge of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Copollo’s attorney, Lawrence V. Carrà of Mineola, told Goggin his client had been on psychiatric medical leave from the New York City Fire Department for three months. Carrà said Copollo suffers from manic depression and does not always take his medication. Carrà asked for bail to be set at $25,000 and for mental health treatment for his client.

Gunn said the bail was appropriate “given the serious nature of the charges as well as the relatively young defendant’s past criminal history.”

Investigators did not have far to look once they determined Coppolo was their suspect: He was being held in the Nassau County jail on an unrelated robbery charge, Nassau Police Lt. Detective Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

“On Dec. 23, Daniel was released from the jail. We were there to arrest him,” Fitzpatrick said.

Detectives determined Coppolo was a suspect in Parmar’s death through witness testimony, video from nearby cameras, and tips from the public. They also scoured motor vehicle records for a red late-model pickup truck, Fitzpatrick said. Detectives identified Coppolo’s red 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup by decals and lights on the vehicle, and obtained a court order to impound and search the truck on Nov. 16.

Ryder said investigators received 50 tips about the crime.

The victim’s parents, Ranjit and Kulwinder Parmar of Levittown attended the news conference and thanked police for their work.

“It makes us feel good that so many people were involved in this investigation,” Ranjit Parmar said.

