Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a late-night killing in Levittown that left one woman dead and a man hospitalized Thursday.

The incident occurred at a residence on Cord Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 11:45 p.m., police said.

Police said officers responding to the call found a woman dead and a man injured. The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have released few details of the incident and have not released the identities of the victims.

Police said that the investigation was ongoing Friday.