Narcotics and vice detectives investigating the fatal overdose of a Nassau resident arrested a Levittown woman on drug charges Thursday, Nassau police said.

Johana Velasquez, 32, of Satellite Lane, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said. Those charges are felonies.

The identification of the overdose victim was not released. Police did not say why the fatal overdose led them to charge Velasquez.

The arrest came on a day that county law enforcement officials announced the break-up of a drug trafficking ring that had ties to California and was linked to the November fatal heroin overdose of a 62-year-old man in Freeport.