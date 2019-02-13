A Queens man who police said attempted to use fake identification to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise at a P.C. Richard & Son shop in Levittown on Tuesday has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including biting a police officer.

Deshawn Webster, 24, went into the store at 2999 Hempstead Tpke. and tried to buy an Apple MacBook laptop computer, worth $2,249, with a forged New Jersey driver’s license, Nassau County police said in a news release.

“The employee then discovered the account had been involved with fraudulent activity earlier in the day with the same individual at a P.C. Richard’s in Greenvale,” according to the release.

Police were summoned. Webster tried to leave the store when a Nassau County police officer stopped him and questioned him, and a “struggle” ensued, police said.

Police said Webster ignored the officer’s instructions to stop resisting while the officer, with the store manager’s help, placed Webster under arrest.

“During the struggle, the officer suffered from a dislocated thumb, bite to his right hand, and significant pain to his right shoulder and knee,” according to the news release. “The manager of PC Richard’s also had substantial pain, suffering injuries to his left and right knees, rear of his neck, and lower back area.”

After Webster's arrest at 4:15 p.m., detectives said they found a “fraudulent” bank card on him.

Webster was arraigned on seven charges, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to a spokeswoman for Nassau County district attorney's office. Bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.