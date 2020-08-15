TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man arrested in shooting death of Levittown woman, police say

Nassau County police have arrested a man in

Nassau County police have arrested a man in the death of a woman found with gunshot wounds in their home on Cord Lane in Levittown on Thursday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A 61-year-old woman is identified in a fatal shooting in Levittown on Thursday and a man faces murder charges, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Officers responding to a disturbance found Cheryl Dinapoli, dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her home on Cord Lane at 11:45 p.m., police said. Thomas Dinapoli, 67, of the same residence, was found at the home injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dinapoli was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Dinapoli will be arraigned at a later date when medically practical, police said.   

