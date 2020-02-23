TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Levittown man repeatedly recorded woman outside her window

Michael Drummond, 46, of Levittown.

Michael Drummond, 46, of Levittown. Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Levittown man was arrested and charged late Saturday night after he used a recording device more than a dozen times since September to film a woman outside her window in the hamlet, Nassau police said.

Michael Drummond, 46, of Harbor Lane, had repeatedly hid in the bushes outside the home of the woman, also 46, and recorded her, police said. Drummond committed the act about 15 times since September, police said.

He was arrested at his home about 11 p.m. Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, fourth-degree stalking and first-degree harassment. Drummond was released on his own recognizance at his arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday and a temporary order of protection was issued.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be victims of a similar crime to contact their local precinct or call 911.

