Levittown Walmart employee stole $10G in lotto tickets, cops say
An employee at the Levittown Walmart was arraigned Wednesday after she allegedly printed out more than $10,000 in lottery tickets without paying for them, Nassau County police said.
Latricia Hawkins, 46, of Hempstead, printed the tickets between Jan. 24 and March 20, leading to a revenue discrepancy noticed by the box chain’s corporate office, police said.
The store’s loss prevention manager was notified, police said, and after an investigation, Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree larceny.
Hawkins, of Surrey Lane, was released on her own recognizance Wednesday. She was represented by the Nassau County Legal Aid Society.
