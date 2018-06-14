An employee at the Levittown Walmart was arraigned Wednesday after she allegedly printed out more than $10,000 in lottery tickets without paying for them, Nassau County police said.

Latricia Hawkins, 46, of Hempstead, printed the tickets between Jan. 24 and March 20, leading to a revenue discrepancy noticed by the box chain’s corporate office, police said.

The store’s loss prevention manager was notified, police said, and after an investigation, Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree larceny.

Hawkins, of Surrey Lane, was released on her own recognizance Wednesday. She was represented by the Nassau County Legal Aid Society.