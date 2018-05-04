TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Naked man seen along Bethpage State Parkway arrested

Christopher M. Reilly, 37, of Massapequa, was

Christopher M. Reilly, 37, of Massapequa, was charged with public lewdness, State Police said. Photo Credit: NYS Police

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Massapequa man was arrested after exposing himself to a woman who was driving north on the Bethpage State Parkway in South Farmingdale, State Police said.

Christopher M. Reilly, 37, was seen naked on the east shoulder of the parkway, north of the Southern State Parkway, the State Police said in a statement.

Reilly is charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and exposure of a person, a violation, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, police said.

Any additional victims should call the State Police Farmingdale at 631- 56-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

