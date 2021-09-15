Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said entered the women's bathroom at an Islandia Walmart in July and committed a "lewd act" in front of a woman.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man, wearing a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird air show T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and white socks, entered the store, committed the act, then fled.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man and his dark-colored four-door pickup truck, which has an aftermarket tool box in the truck bed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity of the man or the truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters will be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tips can also be submitted using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.