Long IslandCrime

Man committed 'lewd act' at Islandia Walmart, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police are looking for this man,

Suffolk County police are looking for this man, seen in a frame grab from surveillence video, who allegedly committed a lewd act in an Islandia Walmart in July. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said entered the women's bathroom at an Islandia Walmart in July and committed a "lewd act" in front of a woman.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man, wearing a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird air show T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and white socks, entered the store, committed the act, then fled.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man and his dark-colored four-door pickup truck, which has an aftermarket tool box in the truck bed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity of the man or the truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters will be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tips can also be submitted using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

