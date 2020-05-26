A Westbury man faces lewdness and child endangerment charges after Nassau County police said he "purposely exposed himself" in view of others outside hotels in Westbury and East Garden City — with one of those incidents witnessed by two 15-year-old girls.

The incidents started in February, police said, with the last occurring this month.

Police identified the man as Jeffrey Lichtenberger, 43, and said he was arrested by Third Squad detectives on Monday. He is charged with six counts of public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said he faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was unclear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said four of the incidents occurred while Lichtenberger was outside the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1575 Privado Rd. in Westbury. A fifth incident occurred outside the Hyatt Place, located at 5 North Ave. in East Garden City. Dates for each of the alleged incidents were not immediately released.

Though police said two 15-year-old girls reported witnessing one of the incidents, they did not specify which incident was observed. It was unclear when the alleged incidents were first reported.

Police are asking anyone who might be a victim of Lichtenberger to contact Third Squad detectives at 516-573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.