Two girls in Baldwin were accosted by a driver who asked for directions, then exposed himself, Nassau police said Thursday.

The victims, both 13, were on the sidewalk on Verity Lane, walking south, when a small gray sedan pulled up about 8 p.m. Monday and its driver asked, "How do I get to the Dunkin’ Donuts?" police said.

The girls did not respond, and the man exposed himself before heading north on Verity Lane, police said.

The suspect appeared to be 20 to 27 years old, had shoulder-length blond hair, blue or green eyes and a beard, police said.

First Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.