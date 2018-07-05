TODAY'S PAPER
Man exposed himself to teen girls in Baldwin, police say

Police said a man who exposed himself to

Police said a man who exposed himself to two teen girls in Baldwin on Monday is in his 20s, with shoulder-length blonde hair, blue or green eyes and a beard.   Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Two girls in Baldwin were accosted by a driver who asked for directions, then exposed himself, Nassau police said Thursday.

The victims, both 13, were on the sidewalk on Verity Lane, walking south, when a small gray sedan pulled up about 8 p.m. Monday and its driver asked, "How do I get to the Dunkin’ Donuts?" police said.

The girls did not respond, and the man exposed himself before heading north on Verity Lane, police said.

The suspect appeared to be 20 to 27 years old, had shoulder-length blond hair, blue or green eyes and a beard, police said.

First Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. 

