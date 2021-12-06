A Bayport man sent dozens of hate-filled letters to LGBTQ organizations and leaders, threatening bombings and a mass shooting that would make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub attack "look like a cakewalk" in comparison, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Robert Fehring, 74, surrendered to FBI agents Monday and was charged with making threats through the U.S. mail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Steven Locke at U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

"Fehring’s alleged threats to members of the LGBTQ+ community were not only appalling, but dangerous, despite the fact he hadn’t yet acted on his purported intentions," said Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI New York field office.

If convicted, Fehring, a retired Bellport High School teacher, band director and track coach, faces up to five years in prison.

Glenn Obedin, Fehring’s Central Islip-based defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Law enforcement identified at least 60 letters postmarked between June 2013 and September 2021 threatening the use of firearms and explosives that appear to be sent by Fehring to members of the LGBTQ community, court papers said.

Copies of some of the letters, along with images used in the correspondence, including a doctored Newsday front page spewing anti-gay rhetoric, were recovered during a search of Fehring's home last month by the FBI’s Civil Rights Squad and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Also recovered were two loaded shotguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two stun guns, an American flag patterned machete, a DVD titled "Underground Build Your Own Silencer System" and a stamped envelope addressed to an LGBTQ-affiliated attorney containing the remains of a dead bird, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday. Investigators also found 20 gay pride flags that appear identical to those stolen from flagpoles in Sayville in July, the complaint said.

"The defendant's hate-filled invective and threats of violence directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community have no place in our society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

A May 20 letter addressed to the executive director of an organization that plans LGBTQ pride events suggested a mass casualty event would occur at the 2021 New York City Pride march.

In the letter, prosecutors said Fehring warned of "radio-cont[r]olled devices placed at numerous strategic places" at the march with "firepower" that would "make the Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk." In June 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 more at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Fehring also sent threatening missives about a June Pride event at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, prosecutors said.

A June 9 letter told an unidentified chief executive of an LGBTQ nonprofit organization in Sag Harbor, to "be ready to meet your end if you show up at Eisenhower on Sunday. It's a great place to unload a high-powered rifle bullet from a distance that can go right through your gay face. You were warned … Pay the price if you want. They can call you a martyr. We can call you … gone."

The envelope was marked with a "Confidential" stamp that Fehring told investigators that he used to ensure letters were "taken seriously and reached their intended recipient," according to the complaint.

A subsequent envelope sent to the chief executive contained a doctored Newsday front page with photographs of the Eisenhower Park event with derogatory captions.

A third letter sent June 25 to the same individual claimed that he or others had attempted to "get a shot off" at the Nassau event but was prevented by the large police presence. The letter includes a picture taken at the event.

"Too many cops. Very disappointed," he wrote, according to the complaint. "But your time has come … They are out to KILL you …. and your boyfriend. You are being watched. No matter how long it takes, you will be taken out …. high-powered bullet …. bomb …. knife …. whatever it takes."

A 2019 letter warned a member of the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce that ambulances and a large police presence would be needed if the organization allowed an LGBTQ event to proceed as planned, prosecutors said.

A September 2021 letter threatened the owner of a Brooklyn barber shop affiliated with the LGBTQ community that they were a "perfect target for a bombing," vandalism or an attack on patrons.

Other incendiary letters written by Fehring referred to heterosexual individuals as "normal" while others, including one sent in mid-June to an unidentified Long Island elected official, compare members of the gay community to animals, the complaint said.

During a Nov. 18 interview with federal agents, prosecutors said Fehring acknowledged animosity toward the LGBTQ community, arguing there is a "sickening overdose of that stuff being shoved down everybody's face in the paper, on the TV and all over the place."

Court records show Fehring is being sued by a former Bellport High School student for childhood sexual abuse. Fehring also unsuccessfully sued Suffolk police after he was detained in 2010 after an off-duty officer saw him put a 20-gauge shotgun under his raincoat and bring it into a busy office building.