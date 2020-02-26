TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Feds: 4 charged in LI child porn ring

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Print

Four members of a Long-Island based child-pornography ring have been arrested by federal agents and charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography involving three girls and one boy, according to officials and court records.

The four were identified as Jonathan Berretta, of Centerreach; Taylor Pick, of Calverton; Maureen Serra, of Lake Ronkonkoma; and Benjamin Downs, of Massachusetts.

Authorities said the ring allegedly used the children in the production of child pornography from January of 2018 to February of 2020.  The victims were identified only as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe # 2, Jane Doe #3, and John Doe, in court papers. None of the childrens’ ages were given.

The four defendants are being helpd without bail pending arraignment on March 4 in federal District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

 Each of the defendants faces a single count of conspiracy to sexually exploit children, according to court records.

In addition, Berretta faces one count of sex exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #1; Pick faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: John Doe; and Serra faces three counts  of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #2; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #3.

Berretta’s attorney, federal public defender Randi Chavis, declined to comment, as did John Marzulli, spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors. Attorneys for the other three defendants could not immediately be determined.

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An eastbound Long Island Rail Road train enters NYC-only riders to pay less for riding the LIRR
Gregory Blass, former Suffolk County commissioner of Social Suffolk's ex-social services chief backs inspector general legislation
Double Eagle ran the Lido Beach Golf Course Sources: Town of Hempstead subpoenaed over ex-contractor
Crews next year will start digging up Sunrise $500M county sewage project will open up Sunrise Highway
NYPD detectives work the scene of a fatal Cops: Man killed in police shooting was carjacking suspect
New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet NY chief judge: Tweak bail law to give judges more say 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search