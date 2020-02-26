Feds: 4 charged in LI child porn ring

Four members of a Long-Island based child-pornography ring have been arrested by federal agents and charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography involving three girls and one boy, according to officials and court records.

The four were identified as Jonathan Berretta, of Centerreach; Taylor Pick, of Calverton; Maureen Serra, of Lake Ronkonkoma; and Benjamin Downs, of Massachusetts.

Authorities said the ring allegedly used the children in the production of child pornography from January of 2018 to February of 2020. The victims were identified only as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe # 2, Jane Doe #3, and John Doe, in court papers. None of the childrens’ ages were given.

The four defendants are being helpd without bail pending arraignment on March 4 in federal District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

Each of the defendants faces a single count of conspiracy to sexually exploit children, according to court records.

In addition, Berretta faces one count of sex exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #1; Pick faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: John Doe; and Serra faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #2; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #3.

Berretta’s attorney, federal public defender Randi Chavis, declined to comment, as did John Marzulli, spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors. Attorneys for the other three defendants could not immediately be determined.