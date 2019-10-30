Nassau DA: LI doctor indicted on opioid-related charges

A Long Island doctor faces more than four dozen drug charges for allegedly selling prescriptions drugs for cash, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Nassau County criminal court.

George Blatti, 74, of Rockeville Centre, who has been practicing medicine in New York for more than 45 years, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Nassau County Judge Francis Ricigliano.

Blatti was arrested on drug charges in April, according to court records. He agreed to surrender his medical license in June while investigators looked into alleged professional misconduct, according to state Department of Health records.