Police have made more arrests in connection with the attack on an Oceanside High School senior who died last week after he was stabbed during an afterschool fight, multiple sources close to the case said Friday.

At least five teenagers, all Long Beach residents, were in police custody Friday afternoon and awaiting arraignment Saturday, the sources said. The teenagers likely will be charged with felony gang assault, according to the sources.

The arrests came a day after Newsday reported that Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, had been indicted on a second-degree murder charge and a weapon offense in the Sept. 16 death of Khaseen Morris.

Flach, who maintains his innocence, is being held in jail without bail following his arrest last week.

Nassau police previously have said Morris succumbed to a single stab wound to the chest after Flach, who was among a group of six or seven assailants, charged at him and his group of friends and a melee ensued.

Last week, police issued a public warning to teens who were involved or at the scene, telling them to come forward with their versions of events.

Nassau Police Commisioner Patrick Ryder wouldn't give an update on details of the police investigation on Friday afternoon after an unrelated press conference on the steps of the county legislative building in Mineola.

"It's ongoing. The homicide guys are still doing their work. They're out there in the field. They're working with cooperators and trying to get the job done. We'll have an announcement when that time comes and we'll let you know exactly how many people," he said, declining to answer reporters' question about the number of new suspects potentially in custody.

The funeral for Morris, who would have turned 17 next month, will be Saturday in Oceanside.

As his family made final preparations Friday for his service, his sister, Keyanna Morris, took comfort in learning that more suspects were in custody.

"People cannot do this to someone so good and think there's not going to be any kind of justice," she told Newsday.

Morris was the youngest of four children and had just enrolled weeks earlier as an Oceanside student after his family moved there from Freeport over the summer.

The victim's family previously called Flach's indictment the "first step" toward peace and vowed to be in court "every step of the way" for criminal case proceedings.

But Flach's attorney, Edward Sapone, has said the defense "will expose what really happened that day" at "the appropriate time."

Nassau police have said the violence broke out after Morris went to a strip mall near his school knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.