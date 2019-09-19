Tyler Frach, the suspect arrested in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, is an associate of another youth who had a dispute with Morris over a girl, Nassau police said Thursday.

"The information we have, the evidence we have, is that he is the stabber," said Nassau Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, who added that Frach was “absolutely” the person who stabbed Morris.

The lieutenant would not answer when asked if police had footage that showed Frach stabbing Morris.

Fitpatrick said police had reviewed at least one video of the incident, and were in the process of obtaining others.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said police arrived to the strip mall on Monday at 3:48 p.m. -- two minutes after receiving the 911 reporting a fight. "We're also looking at the possibility of other subjects being charged," Ryder said, adding. "The time to come forward is now, not till after the fact that you've been arrested. We have a community that's outraged by the death of this young man. We're outraged by the death of this young man. We had people stand by and take video. There's video evidence that is out there. We'd like if you have it to come forward and give it to us."

Flach has two prior arrests, according to Ryder. Flach was arrested on May 23, 2019 for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident, Ryder said. He was charged with third-degree assault. And Flach was arrested on Sept. 8, 2019 in Albany on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance, Ryder said.

Both cases are pending, police said.



Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said prosecutors will ask the judge for Flach to be held without bail at his arraignment later Thursday.

Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

"This is a horrific tragedy for Khassen's family, for the Oceanside community," said Singas. "Again, we implore people who have video to please come forward. We implore people who have information about this case to please come forward."

Singas said authorities have received some information from witnesses but want more. "We can't sit idly by as 16 year old expire and bleed out on our streets here in Nassau County. so please, give us the information ....to ensure that justice is done for Khaseen and his family."

Edward Sapone, of Garden City, Flach's attorney, said his client will plead not guilty at his arraignment at 2 p.m.

"Tyler strongly maintains his innocence and he took the responsible step of self-surrendering to eventually clear his name," Sapone said in a statement to Newsday. "At the appropriate time, we will release vital information about what happened that’s not captured on video and that completely changes this case. Until then, we ask the community to reserve judgment and pray for those who are suffering.”

The student, Khaseen Morris, 16, died after being stabbed once in the chest Monday during what police said was an after-school fight in a strip mall parking lot following a dispute over a girl.

Morris died of his injuries just before midnight Monday at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

The victim's older sister, Keyanna Morris, said she cried “tears of joy” when she got news of the arrest Wednesday. She said her cellphone rang at 5:35 p.m. and a Nassau County police homicide detective was on the other end.

“He said, ‘We arrested the person that killed your brother,’ ” said Morris, 30, of Oceanside. “I broke down crying. Just tears of joy.”

Morris said she plans to go to court Thursday when Flach is arraigned. “It’s going to be a long fight, but we’re going to be there every step of the way,” Morris said.

No one answered the door at Flach's home Wednesday evening, and no one picked up the phone.

Also Wednesday, Nassau police assigned officers to the high school after a threat was made targeting the school, police said.

A police representative confirmed the threat but did not provide details and said investigators believe it was unsubstantiated.

“The Nassau County police department has increased our patrols at Oceanside High School as an abundance of caution and are working with the school's administration to ensure the highest level of safety for students and faculty," Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said in a statement. "All threats are always taken seriously and are being fully investigated. At this time these threats do not appear credible."

In a written statement to parents, school officials said they had been made aware of posts circulating on social media regarding "neighboring students" coming to the high school. Police had the names of the students who created the posts and were investigating, said the statement, signed by Oceanside Superintendent Phyllis S. Harrington.

On Tuesday, police said dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their smartphones instead of helping Khaseen Morris. Police said they were able to identify some of the teens responsible through the video, in addition to surveillance footage from neighboring businesses.

Wednesday night, a candlelight vigil was held in memory of the victim at the Oceanside strip mall parking lot where the fatal melee had taken place. More than 300 people attended the vigil — held over two nights starting Tuesday — many bringing glass candles that they lit to remember the teen while family members spoke.

Bouquets of flowers, a teddy bear and candles dotted the sidewalk where Morris fell Monday.