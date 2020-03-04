Four alleged members of a Long-Island based child-pornography ring pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges Wednesday at their arraignment in federal court in Central Islip.

They were each charged last week with conspiracy to produce child pornography, involving three minor girls and one minor boy from January 2018 to February 2020, according to officials and court records.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack ordered Jonathan Berretta, of Centereach; Taylor Pick, of Calverton; Maureen Serra, of Lake Ronkonkoma; and Benjamin Downs, of Massachusetts, to continue to be held without bail.

The young victims were identified only as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe # 2, Jane Doe #3, and John Doe in court papers. None of the children's’ ages were given.

The defendants all face a single count of conspiracy to sexually exploit children, according to court records.

Berretta also faces one count of sex exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #1; Pick faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: John Doe; and Serra face three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #2; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: Jane Doe #3.

The attorney for Berretta, federal public defender Randi Chavis, declined to comment afterward about her client’s case, as she did about the case against Serra, whose attorney was not present in court.

Downs’ attorney, Peter Brill, also declined to comment, as did Pick’s attorney Lawrence Sheehan.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Justina Geraci declined to comment about the case.