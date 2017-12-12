TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Gambino, Bonanno associates face racketeering charges

The alleged criminal activities include loan-sharking, illegal gambling, narcotics distribution and obstruction conspiracies.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Members and associates of the Gambino and Bonanno organized-crime families have been charged with racketeering conspiracy for alleged criminal activities on Long Island and elsewhere, including loan-sharking, operating illegal gambling businesses, narcotics distribution and obstruction of justice conspiracies, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The defendants — John Ambrosio,...

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

