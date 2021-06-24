Federal prosecutors have created a new environmental justice team to focus on prosecuting crimes related to child lead exposure, air pollution and the protection of waters and wetlands across Long Island and New York City, officials said Thursday.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced on Thursday the creation of the Environmental Justice Team, which is comprised of seven assistant U.S. Attorneys from the Civil Division.

"The Environmental Justice Team is a critical part of the Office’s longstanding commitment to fighting pollution and climate change," Kasulis said in a statement. "This Office will continue to vigorously enforce federal environmental laws and hold polluters accountable."

The move comes in response to a President Biden mandate for federal agencies to concentrate on environmental justice, officials said.

"For too long, the lived experience of many communities whose residents are predominantly of color, Indigenous, or low-income is that they suffer from disproportionately high pollution levels that result in adverse health and environmental impacts," said Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan.

"The creation of this Environmental Justice Team is a positive step forward to strengthen the enforcement of our bedrock environmental laws and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to ensure violations in environmental justice communities are promptly identified and corrected, and that appropriate penalties are imposed as a deterrent against future violations. Environmental justice is a central driving factor in all that we all do."