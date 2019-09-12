Eight people from Long Island and Queens are facing federal charges for allegedly distributing millions of deadly opioid pills throughout the country in an alleged black market scheme, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The defendants were arrested Thursday morning and are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance containing Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, according to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.

The investigation began in January 2018, when federal authorities began investigating the large-scale importation of what prosecutors called misbranded controlled substances, including the pain medication Tramadol, into the United States from India. Federal prosecutors allege that distributors in India misbranded Tramadol and other drugs and shipped them to the United States through mail and commercial couriers, avoiding detection.

The defendants — who authorities allege maintained ledgers with the names, addresses, pill size and pill amounts ordered — primarily operated out of a warehouse in Queens, where they repackaged the pills and mailed them to customers, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in a statement that authorities in Massachusetts, Maryland and Ohio assisted in the investigation.

“As alleged, the defendants participated in a black market for prescription medications by distributing millions of opioid pills in tens of thousands of transactions in one year alone,” Donoghue said. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute those who profit from the suffering wrought by opioid distribution in the United States.”

The defendants were identified as by federal prosecutors as:

Deepak Manchanda, 43, of Deer Park; Harpreet Singh, also known as "Vicky Singh," 28, of Plainview; Vikas M. Verma, 45, of Dix Hills; Mukul Chugh, 24, of Long Island City, Queens; Gulab Gulab, 45, of Richmond Hills, Queens; Ezhil Sezhian Kamaldoss, also known as "Kamaldoss Sezhian" and "Kamal Doss" and Ezhil Cezhian," 46, of Richmond Hills Queens; Parthiban Narayanasamy, 58, of Jamaica, Queens and Baljeet Singh, also known as "Sunny," 29, of Richmond Hill, Queens.

Defense attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached.