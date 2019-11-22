TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested had 41 driver's license suspensions

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Officers who stopped a Wyandanch man for a traffic violation Friday discovered that he was driving with a license that had been suspended more than 40 times, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Ragin was seen driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Straight Path at West Booker Avenue while not wearing a seat belt at 11:36 a.m., police said. After they stopped Ragin, a check of his license revealed it had been suspended 41 times, police said.

Ragin, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Ragin will be held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday. 

