Cops: Man arrested had 41 driver's license suspensions
Officers who stopped a Wyandanch man for a traffic violation Friday discovered that he was driving with a license that had been suspended more than 40 times, Suffolk County police said.
Christopher Ragin was seen driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Straight Path at West Booker Avenue while not wearing a seat belt at 11:36 a.m., police said. After they stopped Ragin, a check of his license revealed it had been suspended 41 times, police said.
Ragin, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.
Ragin will be held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.