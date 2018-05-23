TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Lake Grove man drove with license suspended up to 41 times

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk police said they have charged a Lake Grove man who was driving in Islip Terrace Wednesday morning even though his license had been suspended up to 41 times.

James Tomassi, 36, of Elliot Avenue was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating while registration suspended/revoked, police said in a news release.

Court records show he was arraigned on the charges in First District Court in Central Islip and was being held on $20,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Tomassi had retained an attorney.

Suffolk highway patrol Officer Matthew White ordered Tomassi to pull over at 8:25 a.m. as he drove westbound on Sunrise Highway near Connetquot Avenue in Islip Terrace because his Nissan was missing a front license plate, police said.

The officer then discovered that Tomassi’s license had been suspended dozens of times.

Tomassi is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

