A Huntington Station woman with 89 previous license suspensions has been charged again with driving with a suspended or revoked license, Suffolk County police said.

Dawn Taddeo, 49, was stopped on Pulaski Road near Lake Road in Huntington about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a patrol officer saw that her 1996 Buick Regal did not have a registration sticker on the windshield, police said.

“A check of Taddeo’s driver’s license showed it had been suspended 89 times,” police said in a news release.

The Buick was unregistered and the license plates had been switched, police said.

Taddeo was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

The Buick was impounded, police said.