TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Huntington Station woman with 89 license suspensions arrested, police say

Dawn Taddeo of Huntington Station was charged with

Dawn Taddeo of Huntington Station was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Huntington Station woman with 89 previous license suspensions has been charged again with driving with a suspended or revoked license, Suffolk County police said.

Dawn Taddeo, 49, was stopped on Pulaski Road near Lake Road in Huntington about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a patrol officer saw that her 1996 Buick Regal did not have a registration sticker on the windshield, police said.

“A check of Taddeo’s driver’s license showed it had been suspended 89 times,” police said in a news release.

The Buick was unregistered and the license plates had been switched, police said.

Taddeo was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

The Buick was impounded, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

John Ligurgo III and Jovani Ligurgo, 2. Mom of slain boy frustrated over no Amber Alert
Elias Gomez, bartender and vice president of beverages Two dates set for Long Island iced tea duel
Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard LIRR: Service on 2 lines resumes amid nearby fire
Shelter Island's Mashomack Preserve is featured in LI hiking trail for families featured in new book
The school board is still deciding on details School district to build elementary school fence
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, 1600: Giuliani missed memo to ease up on Rocket Man