A Wyandanch driver with 46 license suspensions was arrested on Tuesday, just two days after another man was arrested for driving with 54 suspensions, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Smith, 30, was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 when he was stopped and arrested after failing to signal while leaving a parking space on Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch at about 11:15 a.m., according to the police.

Smith, who the police said had racked up the license suspension on 10 dates, was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

His arraignment is planned for Nov. 21.

On Sunday, James Brown, 66, of North Amityville, was behind the wheel of a 2000 Dodge Caravan on Prospect Street West when he was stopped after passing a stop sign at 4:10 p.m., the police said.

Brown was charged with a misdemeanor, criminal possession of a controlled substance, which was crack cocaine, and the same felony as Smith, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the police said.

Brown was ordered held on $4,000 bond, or $2,000 bail, at arraignment Monday, according to online court records.