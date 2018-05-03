A man with more than 40 suspensions of his driver’s license was arrested Thursday after he was pulled over while driving in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Shortly before noon First Precinct officers pulled over a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Frank Cairo, 74, of 10th Street, West Babylon, at the corner of Straight Path and 14th Street, police said.

The officers made the stop because they saw Cairo and his passengers were not wearing seat belts, police said. They found Cairo to be driving with a license that had been suspended 41 times on 17 dates, police said.

Police said Cairo was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Cairo’s passenger, Barney Sangemino, 55, of North Main Street, Riverhead, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance because he had Suboxone without a prescription, police said.

Suboxone is a narcotic used to help recovering addicts with the symptoms of withdrawal from opiates.

Police said both men would be held overnight at the First Precinct for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.