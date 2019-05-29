A former Manhasset man told a judge Wednesday he was "young and stupid" when he caused a Long Island Expressway crash that "cost the life" of his best friend after racing another driver at a speed that prosecutors said eclipsed 120 mph.

Jonnathan Santos, now 22, surrendered in Nassau County Court to go to prison for 3 to 9 years after his October guilty plea to manslaughter and driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

He took a deep breath before speaking of Gianfranco Peralta, his childhood friend from Manhasset who was 19 when he died in the Feb. 23, 2017, collision in Woodbury.

“I know that nothing that I say or do will bring him back,” Santos told Acting State Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano. “I was young and stupid at the time of the accident and it cost the life of my best friend.”

The Nassau district attorney’s office has said Peralta, a backseat passenger in Santos’ 2015 BMW 528i, was ejected from the car before his body hit a guard rail.

Prosecutor Stephanie Dellinger told the judge Wednesday that Santos made a “brazen decision to treat the Long Island Expressway like his own personal racetrack” while competitively speeding with a co-defendant whose actions also caused the victim’s “tragic death.”

State records show the other driver, Areefeen Hirji, 22, of Muttontown, is now serving a prison sentence of 3 ½ to 10 ½ years in prison.

A Nassau jury in December found Hirji guilty of charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of the crash after a trial in which his attorney contended Hirji was the victim of Santos’ road rage and speeding to escape as Santos gave “chase.”

But prosecutors said at Hirji’s trial that he and Santos were strangers who got into an impromptu race on the LIE shortly after midnight before a collision between the BMW and Hirji’s 2017 Honda Accord that caused the BMW to spin out and hit the guard rail and a pickup truck.

Peralta’s father, mother and sister were in court Wednesday as prosecutor Katie Zizza read a statement from them that spoke of the loss of joy in their lives and called their loved one’s death “a disaster that will last until eternity.”

“No one should be taken away the way the missing member of our family has been … at such a young age and while having a whole future in front of him,” their statement added.

The judge sentenced Santos under terms of a plea bargain he said the defense and prosecution had negotiated.

“I believe you are sincere and I believe you are truly sorry for your actions,” Ricigliano told Santos. “Nevertheless, your actions on that evening were also reprehensible … They are every driver’s nightmare and because of those actions a young man is gone.”

The victim’s family later left court without commenting.

Santos’ attorney, Vincent Bianco, finished reading his client’s statement aloud in court when Santos couldn’t continue.

The statement spoke of how Santos wished they had “all stayed home that night,” and how he had been going to college, “staying clean” and working since the crash.

“I’m trying to be a father to my daughter that I never had, but I can never underestimate the loss,” his statement also said. “I can only imagine the pain the family is going through now that I’m a father and understand that the love you feel for your kids is something that is indescribable, the loss unimaginable.”

Bianco said after court he believed his client, who lost his father in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, “is going to be judged by probably the worst moment in his life.”

But he said Santos “has always expressed remorse” for the Peralta family’s loss and “really hopes that they can at one point forgive him.”