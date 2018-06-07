Three drug suspects tried to evade officers in Islandia on Wednesday, with one stealing a vehicle and then crashing into another vehicle, Suffolk County police said.

Police were trying to arrest the suspects near Jakes 58 casino just after 5 p.m. when the three fled, authorities said.

One was captured immediately. A second escaped on foot, police said.

The third suspect stole a running vehicle, then shortly afterward hit another vehicle on the Long Island Expressway service road near Lake Promenade in Ronkonkoma, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Two police officers also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the same hospital, police said.

Detectives did not release other details, including how the two officers were hurt. But a photo from the scene shows what appears to be a collision between a marked Fourth Precinct cruiser and a coffee or food truck.

Police continued looking early Thursday for the last suspect. Detectives did not release the names of the suspects or their charges.