Driver in 4-vehicle fatal crash high on drugs, complaint says

A Mastic man is in the Suffolk jail after being charged in court with being high on drugs when he drove his pickup truck into a minivan on the Long Island Expressway, causing a fatal crash.

Peter Visconti Jr., 37, was held in Yaphank on bail of $25,000 bond or $10,000 cash after he was arraigned on the charges Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Saturday, Visconti was driving a red 2004 Ford pickup westbound on the LIE around 3:30 p.m. when he struck a 2011 Honda minivan near Exit 68. The pickup then went into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a 2013 Toyota minivan and a motorcycle.

One woman was killed and five others were injured, officials said. Visconti was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The criminal complaint said the officer who arrested Visconti observed he had “glassy, watery bloodshot eyes” and “mumbled slurred speech.” He also had Xanax and hydrocodone with him, the complaint said.

Blood tests are pending, officials said.

Visconti was arraigned on charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Visconti does not yet have an attorney.