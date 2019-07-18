TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

LI man faces 9th drunken driving conviction

By The Associated Press
RUTLAND, Vt. — A 62-year-old Brookhaven man is facing a possible ninth drunken driving conviction in connection with an alleged incident more than a decade ago in Vermont.

Lawrence Bond pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of driving under the influence in January 2009.

Police had responded to a report of a truck stuck in a snowbank near Killington Base Lodge.

The Rutland Herald reports police say Bond appeared to be impaired.

His lawyer Matthew Hart says his client was unaware of the warrant for his arrest.

Hart says his client's main goal is to get out of jail where he's been for the past month.

The newspaper reports that if convicted, Bond could be sentenced to up to 5 years in jail. His next court date is Nov. 13.

