Feds: Linda Mangano should serve 2 1/2 years in prison for corruption

Ex-Nassau County First Lady Linda Mangano should serve 2 1/2 years in federal prison for lying to federal authorities about her $454,000 "no-show" job that served as a corrupt bribe to her husband Edward Mangano, the former Nassau County Executive, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Mangano, 58, was found guilty at the Bethpage couple's 2019 trial on charges that included lying to the FBI about the job as a food taster and menu planner that prosecutors said restaurateur Harendra Singh gave her as one of several bribes to Edward Mangano.

"Despite the jury's verdict, the defendant refuses to accept any responsibility for her crimes and shows an utter lack of remorse," prosecutors said in a sentencing recommendation to U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack.

John Carman, Linda Mangano's attorney said in an email: "The government’s recommendation of thirty months in federal prison is difficult to understand given Linda’s perfect life history and years of community service. Linda was prosecuted, not because she lied, but because she was asked 900 questions and then the government spent months and millions of dollars attempting to disprove twelve of her answers."

Prosecutors last week recommended that Edward Mangano serve 17 1/2 years in prison. The Manganos are scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

He was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The jury found he took several bribes from Singh while serving as county executive, including five vacations, free meals, two luxury chairs, hardwood flooring for the Manganos' bedroom and a $7,300 watch that was presented to one of their sons as a birthday gift from his parents.

The couple's first trial ended in a mistrial. Co-defendant John Venditto, the former Oyster Bay town supervisor, who has since died, was acquitted on all charges.