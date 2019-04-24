TODAY'S PAPER
Lindenhurst man broke into 9 houses in yearlong spree, police say

The burglaries took place from April 22, 2018, to April 15, 2019, police said.

Keith Makowsky, of Lindenhurst, leaves the First Precinct

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Lindenhurst man accused of breaking into nine houses with the intent to commit a burglary was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglaries and possession of stolen property, Suffolk County police said.

Keith Makowsky, 29, is accused of committing the burglaries from April 22, 2018, to April 15, 2019, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Seven of the burglaries took place in Lindenhurst, one in Amityville and one in Kismet, the westernmost beach community on Fire Island, police said.

Makowsky was arrested on West Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst at about 1 p.m. after an investigation, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. Makowsky was charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Defense attorney information was not available.

