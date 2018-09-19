Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Teen arrested after gas station employee stops robbery, police say

Donald Duffey was charged after police released video of the incident at Ultra gas station in Lindenhurst, police said.

Donald Duffey of Amityville Harbor was charged with attempted robbery, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
An Amityville Harbor teenager who attempted to rob a gas station in Lindenhurst at knifepoint earlier this month and fled after an employee swung a stool at him has been arrested, Suffolk County police said.

Donald Duffey, 18, went into the Ultra gas station at 571 West Montauk Hwy. on Sept. 4, Suffolk police said Tuesday night. He showed the store clerk a knife and demanded money.

The employee refused to hand over the cash, police said, and Duffey tried to take money from the register.

“The employee then swung a metal stool at Duffey, who fled on foot with no proceeds,” police said.

On Tuesday morning, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and police released surveillance video of the employee fending off a man police said is Duffey.

Detectives from the First Squad arrested Duffey the same day and charged him with first-degree attempted robbery, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

