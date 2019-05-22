A Lindenhurst man was arrested Wednesday and charged with inappropriately touching a teenage girl during an incident earlier this month, Suffolk County police said.

Philip Bonaventura, a Suffolk crossing guard assigned to Allegheny Avenue Elementary School, met the girl when she was walking to the school to pick up a younger sibling, police said. Bonaventura, 78, walked with the girl, 15, to a building near the corner of East Hoffman Avenue and South Delaware Avenue and forcibly touched her, police said.

Bonaventura has been charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Police said Bonaventura has been a crossing guard with the department for 12 years.