Suffolk County police have arrested a Lindenhurst man they say drove while intoxicated and fled the scene of an accident after seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Lindenhurst on Saturday night.

Elvis Lazo, 29, was driving west on Hoffman Avenue shortly before midnight when his vehicle collided with a westbound Harley-Davidson on Hoffman attempting to make a U-turn, according to a Suffolk police news release. Police say Lazo then left the scene.

The motorcyclist received treatment for serious injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Police did not provide the name of the motorcyclist.

Lazo was arrested soon after the collision. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident where serious injuries occurred — both felonies.

Lazo was to be arraigned Sunday.

The Suffolk County Legal Aid Society is representing Lazo, according to the records. Representatives of the society did not immediately respond to a request for comment.