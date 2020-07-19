TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Lindenhurst man charged with DWI, fleeing after hitting motorcyclist

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

Suffolk County police have arrested a Lindenhurst man they say drove while intoxicated and fled the scene of an accident after seriously injuring a motorcyclist in Lindenhurst on Saturday night.

Elvis Lazo, 29, was driving west on Hoffman Avenue shortly before midnight when his vehicle collided with a westbound Harley-Davidson on Hoffman attempting to make a U-turn, according to a Suffolk police news release. Police say Lazo then left the scene.

The motorcyclist received treatment for serious injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Police did not provide the name of the motorcyclist.

Lazo was arrested soon after the collision. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident where serious injuries occurred — both felonies.

Lazo was to be arraigned Sunday.

The Suffolk County Legal Aid Society is representing Lazo, according to the records. Representatives of the society did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Latest Long Island News

A young people congregate on the beach in Police disperse nightime crowd on beach in Long Beach
Real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff is shown at Real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff dies at 83
A female whale was found stranded along Smith Humpback whale washes up along Smith Point park
People arrive at Sunken Meadow in Kings Park Forecast: A hot week ahead with chance of thunderstorms
Marie Saint-Cyr, owner of a studio in Wyandanch, Babylon Town starting initiative to help artists
Sutton Landing at Deer Park will be a Deadline nears for affordable housing lottery in Deer Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search