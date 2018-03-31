Two people were shot — one fatally — and three others were stabbed in an “altercation” early Saturday in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities have not yet released the names or genders of the victims except to say that it was a man who was fatally shot.

Police said the fight broke out about 3:20 a.m. at 105 Sunrise Hwy., where a lounge-restaurant is located.

The man who was fatally shot was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police said another person was shot and three people stabbed, all of whom “self-transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Photos from the scene Saturday morning show police vehicles and tape around 105 Grados, which describes itself as a bar, restaurant and lounge.

Police said no other details were immediately available, and that the investigation was continuing.

German Rivas, 35, who lives next to the club, said he heard people arguing outside the club, followed by gunshots.

“I heard gunshots at 3:15 a.m.,” he said. “My puppy was sleeping with me and then barking early in the morning. I heard arguing and then I heard the gunshot.”

He said he had never heard gunshots at the club before Saturday.

Detectives had the entire block cordoned off with police tape and they videotaped the crime scene. A white sweatshirt in the middle of the street was surrounded by four orange traffic cones.

Check back for updates on this developing story.