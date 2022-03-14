TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: Unlicensed driver fled on foot after crashing BMW into fence, parked car

The driver of a BMW fled the scene

The driver of a BMW fled the scene of a crash in Lindenhurst after hitting a fence and then a car in a nearby driveway of a home, police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Central Islip man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police said he crashed his 2015 BMW into a car parked in the driveway of a home in North Lindenhurst Sunday, then fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred on eastbound Sunrise Highway near 45th Street at about 11:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Police said Ronnell Thomas, 40, was driving the BMW when it crossed over the westbound lanes and careened through a gas station parking lot, crashed through a fence and hit a 2008 Lincoln that was parked in the driveway of a nearby home. Police said Thomas fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Thomas was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with property damage, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal trespass.

He faces arraignment at a later date, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

