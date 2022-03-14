Police: Unlicensed driver fled on foot after crashing BMW into fence, parked car

A Central Islip man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police said he crashed his 2015 BMW into a car parked in the driveway of a home in North Lindenhurst Sunday, then fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred on eastbound Sunrise Highway near 45th Street at about 11:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Police said Ronnell Thomas, 40, was driving the BMW when it crossed over the westbound lanes and careened through a gas station parking lot, crashed through a fence and hit a 2008 Lincoln that was parked in the driveway of a nearby home. Police said Thomas fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Thomas was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with property damage, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal trespass.

He faces arraignment at a later date, police said.