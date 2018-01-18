TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

MTA: Woman punched at Central Islip station, falls on tracks

Officials say another commuter helped get the woman off the tracks. The attacker remains at large.

The Central Islip LIRR station, where the MTA

The Central Islip LIRR station, where the MTA said a woman was punched and wound up on the tracks on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
A man punched a woman in the face and sent her sprawling onto the Long Island Rail Road tracks in Central Islip Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

“She was bleeding from the mouth, bleeding from the nose,” witness Abdul Rauf told News 12 Long Island. “She was crying, and she got blood all over her clothes.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials and witnesses say the incident began when the woman, 28, of Smithtown, inadvertently knocked into the man at 7:25 a.m. on the platform.

“She accidentally bumped into the gentleman,” Usman Khan, another witness, told News 12. “He said something and walked away. Came back and he hit her in the face, and she fell down face-first into the tracks.”

Another commuter helped her get off the tracks, the MTA said.

Officials say the victim was treated and released at a local hospital. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information is urged to call MTA police at 718-361-2207.

