Authorities arrested a man who they said punched a woman in the face and sent her sprawling onto the Long Island Rail Road tracks in Central Islip, transit officials said on Thursday.

Troy Liddell, 34, of Central Islip, was arrested by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officers on Thursday, officials said. He is accused of striking the woman, 28, of Smithtown, who was waiting for her train on the platform at the Central Islip station around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

MTA officials and witnesses said the incident began when the victim inadvertently knocked into the man on the platform.

“She accidentally bumped into the gentleman,” Usman Khan, a witness, told News 12 Long Island. “He said something and walked away. Came back and he hit her in the face, and she fell down face-first into the tracks.”

Another commuter helped her get off the tracks, the MTA said.

“She was bleeding from the mouth, bleeding from the nose,” another witness, Abdul Rauf, told News 12. “She was crying, and she got blood all over her clothes.

Officials say the victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Liddell was charged with reckless endangerment and assault, officials said. Attorney and arraignment information for Liddell was not immediately available Thursday night.

With Mark Morales