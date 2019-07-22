TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Dix Hills man sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for home loan scam

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

A Dix Hills man who prosecutors say scammed dozens of Long Islanders out of more than $600,000 as part of a Nassau County-based home loan modification scheme was sentenced Monday to 3 to 6 years in prison.

Mark Savransky, 59, who pleaded guilty last year to grand larceny and fraud charges, was also ordered to pay $601,546.92 in restitution to his victims — some of whom nearly lost their homes as a result of the scheme, prosecutors said.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message to those who would prey on vulnerable homeowners during tough financial times in their lives,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement, which credited Suffolk County and Bronx authorities for help on the case. “Victims were close to losing their homes because of this defendant’s scheme and lies."

In a six-year stretch beginning in 2008 — the height of the subprime mortgage crisis — Savransky, operating under the name "Mark Savran," promised help in modifying mortgages to homeowners in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Savransky told the victims — many of whom had subprime mortgages — he would hold their mortgage payments in trust and forward them to the financial institutions servicing the homeowners’ mortgages, prosecutors said.

But instead, Savransky kept the money, spending it on child support, car payments, gasoline and travel expenses, prosecutors said.  He also used the money at restaurants, grocery stores, department stores and the streaming service Netflix.

Savransky's attorney, Joseph Conway of Mineola, declined to comment.

At least 32 people fell victim to Savransky, prosecutors said, including residents  of Amityville, Baldwin, Bayside, Brentwood, the Bronx, Brooklyn, East Northport, Farmingdale, Hempstead, Hicksville, Huntington, Levittown, Lynbrook, Malverne, Merrick, Mount Vernon, New Hyde Park, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, Riverhead, Uniondale and Westbury.

Savransky's scheme included  his telling  the victims to pay him their mortgage payments — to create a pyament record that would prevent lenders from denying receipt of payments or reneging on the mortgage modifications, prosecutors said. He also requested payment in cash or by check, with the payee line blank, which he later filled in with his name, prosecutors said.

After the mortgage payments weren't made, banks began the foreclosure process, prompting some homeowners to complain to Savransky, prosectuors said. In some cases, Savransky reimbursed some of the stolen funds.

Savransky was arrested in August 2015 by detectives assigned to Singas’ office and he was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges in October 2017, prosecutors said. Savransky faced a maximum prison term of 1 to 6 years.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Christopher Storm Harrison was sentenced to 25 years Man sentenced in fatal stabbing of his mother
Sierra Miles, president of the Plainview-Old Bethpage John Why an LI high school drowned stereotypes in pool
Piles of construction equipment are removed from the Dilapidated Sayonara Motel in Amityville torn down
Police bring Carlos Argueta, 16, into custody at MS-13 member pleads guilty to killing rival
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks about boater Officials push for 'Brianna's Law,' boater safety
An LIRR train at the Hicksville station during LIRR's on-time performance falls in June
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search