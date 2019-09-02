A Locust Valley man was arrested and charged with drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter after crashing into an ambulette Sunday night in Glen Cove, Nassau County police said.

Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia, 27, was driving a 1997 Cadillac STS east on Forest Avenue when he struck the ambulette, causing it to overturn, police said.

The emergency vehicle was going south on Walnut Road with its lights and sirens on and had a male patient inside who had difficulty breathing, police said.

The patient, Denis Motherway, 85, of Bayville, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Glen Cove Police and Nassau County Police responded at 11:45 p.m.

The emergency driver of the ambulette was taking to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Gutierrez-Garcia is charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DWI and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.