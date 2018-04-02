TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
31° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Locust Valley man fired shots out back door of his home

Andrius Guobys, 55, was arrested Sunday after firing

Andrius Guobys, 55, was arrested Sunday after firing two shots out the door of his home, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Locust Valley man was arrested Sunday after he fired two shots out the back door of his home, Nassau County police said.

Neighbors on 15th Street heard shots and then saw Andrius Guobys, 55, holding what appeared to be rifle, police said.

Officers responded and arrested Guobys without further incident at 2:47 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Guobys was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. There were endangerment charges because of children in nearby homes, police said.

Guobys was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Commuters wait on the LIRR platform in Mineola Forecast: 2 to 4 inches of spring snow for Long Island
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he 1600: Trump’s Easter tweet parade has him climbing wall
One resident was hurt in a fire early Cops: 1 hurt in fire at housing complex
Head of the Harbor Village Hall in St. Villages fare well in state fiscal ‘stress test’
Harendra Singh, left, with Edward Mangano, in a Singh expected back on stand in Mangano trial
Traffic moves past the sign for the red Fee hikes proposed for red light cameras, golf carts