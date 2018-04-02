A Locust Valley man was arrested Sunday after he fired two shots out the back door of his home, Nassau County police said.

Neighbors on 15th Street heard shots and then saw Andrius Guobys, 55, holding what appeared to be rifle, police said.

Officers responded and arrested Guobys without further incident at 2:47 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Guobys was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. There were endangerment charges because of children in nearby homes, police said.

Guobys was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.