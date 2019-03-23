Christopher Loeb arrested after chase, cops say

Christopher Loeb, whose beating while in police custody brought a police chief down, was arrested again after hitting a lawn sign and deliberately striking a police vehicle before speeding off, eluding police for more than an hour until a K-9 unit tracked him down off the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk police said Saturday.

Loeb, 32, was in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee when he crashed into a sign on a Ridge residential lawn on Lakeside Trail just before 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

The Seventh Precinct officer who responded was still in the marked police vehicle when Loeb deliberately struck it, then took off, authorities said. A couple blocks away, Loeb turned onto Manhasset Trail, a dead-end street, and — with police behind him — he drove on several lawns and struck the officer’s vehicle again, officials said.

Speeding away, Loeb drove recklessly, police said, and although officers initially pursued him, they quickly broke it off for safety reasons and instead tailed him at a safe distance, from Ridge to Ronkonkoma.

Loeb was able to head west on the LIE, where he continued driving recklessly, then got off at Exit 58, Old Nichols Road in Islandia, police said.

There, he parked at the Mobil gas station on the westbound service road, authorities said, but a highway patrol officer spotted the jeep and a witness reported that the driver had run off just moments before.

A canine unit found Loeb in the woods near the gas station at 9:15 p.m., police said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Loeb was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said, while the Seventh Precinct officer was treated and released from Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Loeb, of Hearthside Drive in Mount Sinai, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, driving while ability impaired by drugs and several vehicle and traffic infractions.

His bedside arraignment is scheduled for Saturday. at Stony Brook hospital.

Loeb became a household name after he was arrested Dec. 14, 2012 for stealing a duffel bag containing a gun belt, ammunition, sex toys and pornography from Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's unmarked police SUV in St. James. Loeb accused Burke of beating him while he was in police custody. In 2015, he sued in federal court, charging the county, Burke and six other officers with violating his civil rights.

The beating allegations sparked a federal probe that led to Burke's indictment and arrest in December 2015. Burke pleaded guilty to violating Loeb's civil rights in February 2016 after admitting to assaulting Loeb and obstruction of justice for orchestrating a departmental cover-up.

The probe led in 2017 to the federal indictment of Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide Christopher McPartland on charges they were involved in the cover-up. Both Spota and McPartland pleaded not guilty and were released on bail. Spota retired days after he was indicted. Their cases are pending.

Burke was released from a federal prison and transferred to a halfway house in November after serving most of his 46-month prison sentence and was moved to a halfway house. He is expected to fully complete his sentence in April but will be on court-supervised status for three years.

In February 2018, Suffolk County agreed to pay Loeb $1.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit he filed after the beating by Burke.

But two months after the settlement, Loeb, homeless at the time, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly violating orders of protection issued for his mother and ex-girlfriend, including using another man's cellphone and pretending to be that man. Several of those charges are still pending.

Last November, the NYPD charged him with attempted tampering of physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. The case is still pending in Queens.