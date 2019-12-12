A Long Beach sanitation worker was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing his co-worker in the chest with a hunting knife Tuesday morning, seriously injuring the victim, city police said.

Joseph Coleman, 25, was arrested later that day and arraigned Wednesday in Long Beach City Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was being held in the Nassau county jail in East Meadow and is due back in Nassau County Court on Dec. 16, authorities said.

It was unclear Thursday whether he had retained an attorney.

Police said Coleman reported for work at 7 a.m. and became involved in a dispute with a co-worker at the Long Beach Sanitation Department.

“He allegedly confronted another Long Beach Sanitation employee and pulled a large hunting type fixed blade knife from his waistband, stabbed the victim in the chest and fled,” police said in a news release.

Other employees came to the victim’s aid and helped to stop his bleeding, according to the news release. They rushed him to Mount Sinai South Nassau emergency room in Long Beach, where he was treated. He was transferred to another facility, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.