An ex-New York City correction officer on Friday admitted to killing his girlfriend’s mother by inflicting a vicious beating that left the Long Beach woman in a vegetative state for nearly two years before her 2018 death.

Ralph Keppler, 29, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to murder, conspiracy and weapon charges in the death of Theresa Kiel under a deal in which he’s expected to spend 22 years to life in prison.

The Lynbrook man told Acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn as part of his plea that he conspired with the victim’s daughter, Francesca Kiel, in carrying out the slaying.

The victim, a former Malverne teacher, was 56 when she died in November 2018 after succumbing to injuries from what prosecutors said was Keppler’s “barbaric” attack on her with a metal barbell pipe on Dec. 4, 2016.

The assault happened in the entrance of the victim’s New York Avenue apartment complex after a business dispute, according to prosecutors.

Keppler had filed a lawsuit before the attack claiming he and his family gave Theresa Kiel and her son, Vincent Kiel, money to develop a dating app but she wasted it.

Keppler was “remarkably calculating in his plan to murder Theresa Kiel,” stalking her for more than a week before the brutal attack, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement after the defendant’s plea.

Singas credited police and members of her office for unraveling the slaying plot and making sure Keppler was held accountable.

Earlier this month, Francesca Kiel also pleaded guilty to murder while striking a deal to testify against Keppler as a cooperating prosecution witness, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Under the deal, which remains sealed, the victim’s daughter will go to prison for 13 years, the sources said.

The guilty plea of Keppler, who worked on Rikers Island before his arrest, won’t change the terms of the daughter’s deal, according to the sources.

Singas’ office declined to comment Friday on the case against Francesca Kiel.

A grand jury indicted the victim’s daughter last year on murder, conspiracy, criminal facilitation and hindering prosecution charges.

“I’m sure just as Mr. Keppler was anxious to put this tragedy behind him, I can assure you Ms. Kiel is equally anxious to put it behind her,” attorney Geoffrey Prime, who represents Francesca Kiel, said Friday.

“I cannot confirm or deny it,” Prime said, when asked if his client was a cooperating prosecution witness.

The victim’s brother, Michael Albano, her son Vincent, some of her former school district colleagues and Long Beach police officials were among those in court Friday for Keppler’s plea.

“We’re still in mourning and I’ll be in mourning the rest of my life,” Albano said later.

The district attorney’s office previously had alleged Francesca Kiel “served her mother up on a silver platter” to Keppler for the deadly beating.

The daughter ordered a GPS tracking device and put it on her mother’s car to alert her to the woman’s whereabouts, and cellphone site evidence showed she followed her mother, according to prosecutors.

Internet searches linked to an email account of Francesca Kiel also showed a search of topics that included “easiest way to kill someone” and “single skull death blows,” prosecutor Stefanie Palma said previously in court.

The daughter also called a Long Beach cab company to pick up Keppler after the attack, according to prosecutors.

Keppler’s attorney, Marc Gann, said in the past that his client was the victim of a “setup” and many people had reason to attack the victim because of a “significant financial dispute” involving the lawsuit in which she and Keppler were involved.

He said Friday after court that Keppler decided to plead guilty because he is guilty and wanted “to spare everyone” the trial process.

“I don’t think he wanted to put the Kiels through that. I don’t think he wanted to put his family through that,” Gann added.

The Mineola attorney also said that while he couldn’t confirm that Kiel had become a witness against his client, he believed that “to some degree” it weighed into his client’s decision to plead guilty.

Gann said Keppler wanted Kiel “not to end up with a life sentence.”

The attorney added: “I don’t know that it necessarily mattered so much that she was cooperating against him but it was important that she end up without a life sentence.”

Prosecutors had said physical evidence linked Keppler to the crime, with his DNA and the victim’s blood both on the pipe used in the attack.

They said authorities found the weapon behind a building in the vicinity of the beating and video showed the perpetrator going behind the same building.

Text messages also were part of the evidence in the case.

The district attorney’s office said that after the attack, Keppler texted a friend, saying the victim was going “to end up dead,” before adding: “Whoever tried killing her or mugging her is probably gonna finish the job.”

Prosecutors also said Theresa Kiel, at some point before her death, texted a friend and said Francesca had left school and moved in “with a psychotic sociopath who wants to kill me and Vince.”

Keppler also sent a text to Vincent Kiel in which he derided the man and called his mother an “animal,” according to authorities.

In another text, prosecutors said, Keppler warned the victim’s son: “Your mother will be in for quite the surprise too, but I’ll let you two ponder upon what would be in store next.”